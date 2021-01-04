WATCH | Lioness stalks and pounces on leopard in rare sighting

Du Toit said her sister, Tamsyn, spotted a leopard scent-marking on the side of the road after the pair had been driving for an hour.

“We followed it at a distance down the road and we saw it kept looking to the left into the bush, but we just figured it was looking at antelope or hearing other noises. Eventually, we also decided to look to the left and we saw a lioness walking towards the leopard and going into a stalking position.

“The lioness walked all the way through to the leopard and we just heard a loud roar and then they fought each other. It was very quick and the leopard ran away quickly afterward.”

She said they couldn't contain their excitement after witnessing “a lifetime sighting”.

“I will never forget that moment and the feelings I felt, my heart beating insanely fast, wondering what was going to happen and my hands shaking while taking the video ... trying to watch and capture this moment at the same time,” said Du Toit.