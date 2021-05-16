Accidental Tourist

Why did the ants cross the road? Turns out, to inspire an incredible life lesson

As the sun set on a game drive, Jared Ruttenberg was eager to get back to the lodge. But his incredible guide had other plans

Samuel had just introduced me to one of Kruger's best-kept secrets - Lanner Gorge. In one of the northernmost parts of the park, the Luvuvhu River carves out a majestic gorge reaching an astonishing 150m at its highest. After a sundowner on one of the gorge's vantage points, it was time to head back to the lodge.



The Land Cruiser seemed set on returning, keeping close to the narrow dirt tracks until Samuel came to a quick stop. I scanned around for the reason for the halt and, not seeing anything, asked Samuel why we'd stopped...