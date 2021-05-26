London Book Fair announces format for 2021 online event

Haig also writes award-winning books for children, including A Boy Called Christmas, which has been made into a feature film for 2021 with an all-star cast including Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig and Stephen Merchant.

He has sold more than two million books in the UK and his work has been translated into more than 40 languages. His latest non-fiction, The Comfort Book, will be published on July 1.

Haig said: “It’s an honour to be involved in The London Book Fair during this testing year. Books have never been more vital and more of a comfort, so the London Book Fair feels somehow more important than ever.”

Andy Ventris, director at The London Book Fair, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome such a renowned and well-loved writer as our Author of the Fair this year. Matt Haig’s event will be a highlight of the fair and I’m delighted to have Matt on board to spearhead our events programme.

“In creating the online book fair we hope to be able to offer something for everyone. Whether you are an exhibitor or visitor, bookseller or author, illustrator or technology provider, work in adult or children’s publishing, you will be able to connect with peers in the UK and abroad, and gain an insight into the key trends and discussions shaping the industry.

“We have content spread throughout June, with spotlights on every aspect of the fair taking place on different days, so attendees don’t feel the need to be glued to a screen from dawn until dusk. The Online Book Fair will be a chance to take stock of the challenges the industry has faced over the past year, and to celebrate the resilience, creativity and progress the industry has shown throughout this adversity.”