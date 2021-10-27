WATCH | Hippo tries to rescue pregnant impala from hungry hyenas and sneaky leopard

A video shared by Latest Sightings proves that nature can sometimes not be inherently peaceful or serene.

In the video, a fight broke out when a hungry wild dog took on a pregnant impala that was rescued by a hippo, hunted by a hyena and stolen by a leopard.

The video was captured by industrial psychologist Gabi Hotz while on a game drive in Djuma Sabi Sand, Greater Kruger.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers).