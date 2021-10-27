Travel

WATCH | Hippo tries to rescue pregnant impala from hungry hyenas and sneaky leopard

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

27 October 2021 - 14:00
The video shared by Latest Sightings proves that nature can sometimes not be inherently peaceful or serene.
Image: Latest Sightings

A video shared by Latest Sightings proves that nature can sometimes not be inherently peaceful or serene.

In the video, a fight broke out when a hungry wild dog took on a pregnant impala that was rescued by a hippo, hunted by a hyena and stolen by a leopard.

The video was captured by industrial psychologist Gabi Hotz while on a game drive in Djuma Sabi Sand, Greater Kruger.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers).

Explaining the sighting, Hotz said the unfortunate impala was not able to get out of the situation alive. 

“The commotion caused by a herd of elephant nearby resulted in the feasting wild dog running to join the rest of the pack. This created enough of a distraction for the leopard to take the leap and steal the impala, pulling it into the tree, away from any hungry mouths.”

