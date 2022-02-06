Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do'

A family trip to Klaserie Drift near the Kruger proves the perfect moment for an intrepid husband’s annual attempt to nail the perfect ‘Will you marry me’?

The date: March 10. The year: 2007. The TV show: Isidingo — The Need. The scene: A couple on a brown, leather couch in a 2.5-bedroom flat in Arcadia, Pretoria.



Bizarrely, it was during one of those epic duels between Cherel de Villiers (Michelle Botes) and Barker Haines (Robert Whitehead) that I was inspired to nonchalantly ask my then girlfriend, Mpho Malatjie, to marry me. Like an ill-prepared extra in an SABC3 soapie, I had no ring, no flowers, and no romantic dinner ready to be enjoyed during an extended advert...