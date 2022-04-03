‘Everything is a gift’: YouTube star Captain Potter on what he learnt in SA
US influencer Sam Potter was recently in SA for his ‘Back to the Wild’ series. Here he dishes on life as a travel influencer and what he loved about Mzansi
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Documentary maker and thrill-seeker Sam Potter hails from Koloa, Hawaii, but spends his days travelling the world. He tells the stories of the people and places he discovers along the way to his legions of followers on Instagram (251,000) and YouTube (84,200 subscribers) under the name Captain Potter...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.