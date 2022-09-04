Epic adventures on New Zealand’s South Island

A post-lockdown, healing holiday for mother and son takes in rivers, mountains and glaciers in one of the most dramatically beautiful places on Earth

We sat waiting rather impatiently for a lucky break in the clouds. Several of the flights before and after ours had been cancelled because of heavy fog and cloud cover. I’m not sure why I was surprised: this was, after all, Aotearoa, the Māori name for New Zealand, which loosely translates as “land of the long white cloud”...