Get back to your roots in the Cradle of Humankind

The Cradle makes for a unique experience, and guests can book into the only hotel in the world situated on two active paleoanthropological sites where hominid fossils are being unearthed

As South Africans, we have much to celebrate during Heritage Month but there’s one place to which a visit just feels fitting during this time: the Cradle of Humankind. Less than an hour’s drive from Johannesburg, the 47,000ha area was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1999 due to its abundance of fossils...