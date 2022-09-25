Get back to your roots in the Cradle of Humankind
The Cradle makes for a unique experience, and guests can book into the only hotel in the world situated on two active paleoanthropological sites where hominid fossils are being unearthed
25 September 2022 - 00:00
As South Africans, we have much to celebrate during Heritage Month but there’s one place to which a visit just feels fitting during this time: the Cradle of Humankind. Less than an hour’s drive from Johannesburg, the 47,000ha area was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1999 due to its abundance of fossils...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.