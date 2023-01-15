Travel

12 months of travel: a fun and fabulous spot for every month in 2023

A festival is a fine excuse to jet off somewhere exotic. Here is one for every month of 2023, all over the world

15 January 2023 - 00:01 By Elizabeth Sleith

JANUARY..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid World
  2. Inside AKA and Nadia’s big family vacay TshisaLIVE
  3. Putting multimillion-rand shine back into Sun City Business

Most read

  1. How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office Lifestyle
  2. Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri among Miss Universe favourites Lifestyle
  3. Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54 Lifestyle
  4. Prince Harry makes chilly revelations about his frostnipped penis in ‘Spare’ Lifestyle
  5. TikTok’s problem child has 7 million followers and one proud mom Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...