voco The Bank in Rosebank, Jozi, is so cool you could be in New York

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

It's a telling fact that many Joburgers rate a place's appeal by comparing it with European or US cities. How many times have you heard “This place is so cool, I feel like I could be in New York, Paris, London”? — as if Joburg isn't one of the sexiest cities in the world with its bad reputation and wild-child appeal. Every time I've walked off the thronging pedestrian-only part of Cradock Avenue and into voco, The Bank's restaurant, I've overheard patrons discussing how they feel as if they've been teleported to a foreign metropolis.

This isn't surprising since the restaurant, Proud Mary, is styled after a New York speakeasy with tones of oxblood, teal and emerald; plush fabrics; polished wood; terrazzo; and brass — and an impressive bar forming the centrepiece.

Since the restaurant is the first thing you experience, first impressions are of a vibey, hip, contemporary hangout, throbbing with Joburg's coolest people. If you bypass the restaurant and head to the front desk, you'll encounter an elegantly appointed, mint-green reception where you can inconspicuously (if that's what you're after) check into your room for an opulent weekend away from home.