Hotel Review
voco The Bank in Rosebank, Jozi, is so cool you could be in New York
A red carpet and top-hatted doorman set the scene for a vibey, hip, contemporary hangout, throbbing with Joburg's coolest people
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
It's a telling fact that many Joburgers rate a place's appeal by comparing it with European or US cities. How many times have you heard “This place is so cool, I feel like I could be in New York, Paris, London”? — as if Joburg isn't one of the sexiest cities in the world with its bad reputation and wild-child appeal. Every time I've walked off the thronging pedestrian-only part of Cradock Avenue and into voco, The Bank's restaurant, I've overheard patrons discussing how they feel as if they've been teleported to a foreign metropolis.
This isn't surprising since the restaurant, Proud Mary, is styled after a New York speakeasy with tones of oxblood, teal and emerald; plush fabrics; polished wood; terrazzo; and brass — and an impressive bar forming the centrepiece.
Since the restaurant is the first thing you experience, first impressions are of a vibey, hip, contemporary hangout, throbbing with Joburg's coolest people. If you bypass the restaurant and head to the front desk, you'll encounter an elegantly appointed, mint-green reception where you can inconspicuously (if that's what you're after) check into your room for an opulent weekend away from home.
WHAT ARE THE GUESTS LIKE?
Well heeled, funky, cosmopolitan and affluent, my fellow guests were a mixture of business people with an eye for great design, contemporary art and a taste for delicious, globally-inspired dishes; and moneyed locals looking to spoil themselves in a space where sophisticated surroundings and service at your fingertips turn a weekend out of the house into a memorable treat.
WHAT ABOUT THE ROOM?
The hotel has a slick-city, art deco feel and the rooms are no exception with double-volume ceilings and styled interiors that feature rounded-corner mirrors, wooden bedside panels, luxurious Antipodes bathroom amenities and fast Wi-Fi. The beds are soft and cosy and fitted with sustainably sourced linen that begs to be dived into — and hibernated in.
DETAILS MATTER. DID ANY STAND OUT?
The art deco entrance boasts a red carpet and top-hatted doorman, which enhance the New York vibe and instantly make you feel welcome. There is also a valet service to make your arrival hassle free. The walls are festooned with more than 800 carefully curated artworks so walking through the corridors or just idly lazing in your room is even more enjoyable. There's a well-equipped gym and a beautiful co-working space, Workshop17, for you to ignore on your romantic weekend.
THE WAY TO THE HEART IS VIA THE STOMACH. DID THE FOOD DO THE TRICK?
Luckily for me, the waiter made an excellent suggestion. He could see I was struggling to make up my mind — the menu is extensive and everything sounds delicious. It's split into categories:
- Raw & Cured, with dishes such as Wagyu beef tartare and champagne octopus;
- Small Plates, such as skinny lamb chops, coal-fired prawns and honey soy glazed pork belly
- Salads
- Cafe Plates, including delectable Cape Malay vegetable curry, coal-fired rib eye with Béarnaise sauce and seafood linguine.
I ordered the seafood linguine and thoroughly enjoyed it. It was made with prawns, mussels, linefish, chilli, garlic, white wine, olive oil, red onion and fresh herbs and was about the best marinara pasta I've eaten in Joburg. You can also order from the Coal-Fired Oven section and Specialty-Cuts section on the menu. The restaurant has an extensive boutique wine cellar and artisanal cocktail menu too.
RATES AND SPECIALS
Standard rate from R2,950 per room (single) including breakfast.
• Nagel was a guest of voco, The Bank
