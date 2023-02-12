Enjoy rooms with a view at the Radisson Blu Sandton, Johannesburg

THE BACKSTORY

I was one of those worker bees struggling with traffic and congestion in Sandton in the early 2000s, but I was also one of the lucky people to witness the positive changes in preparation for the 2010 World Cup. The city was buzzing with the so-called gees as many fabulous hotels were built, as well as the Gautrain.

This changed the city's landscape for the better.

On Rivonia Road, with easy access to the Gautrain station, the Radisson Blu Sandton Hotel rose up, a majestic glass tower in a prime location. I, like many others, longed to know what the Johannesburg skyline looked like from those lofty hotel windows. So it was fantastic to stay in the hotel recently and see the views myself. And, yes, they are as impressive as I imagined. And it's weirdly peaceful for a place in the middle of the bustling city.

At the World Travel Awards late last year, Radisson Blu received the Leading Hotel Group in Africa award.