Hotel Review
Enjoy rooms with a view at the Radisson Blu Sandton, Johannesburg
Near Sandton City and the Gautrain, the Radisson Blu Sandton is a popular work-trip hotel, but its fabulous spa makes it a great pick for a girls' getaway too
THE BACKSTORY
I was one of those worker bees struggling with traffic and congestion in Sandton in the early 2000s, but I was also one of the lucky people to witness the positive changes in preparation for the 2010 World Cup. The city was buzzing with the so-called gees as many fabulous hotels were built, as well as the Gautrain.
This changed the city's landscape for the better.
On Rivonia Road, with easy access to the Gautrain station, the Radisson Blu Sandton Hotel rose up, a majestic glass tower in a prime location. I, like many others, longed to know what the Johannesburg skyline looked like from those lofty hotel windows. So it was fantastic to stay in the hotel recently and see the views myself. And, yes, they are as impressive as I imagined. And it's weirdly peaceful for a place in the middle of the bustling city.
At the World Travel Awards late last year, Radisson Blu received the Leading Hotel Group in Africa award.
HOW ARE THE ROOMS?
The hotel was designed to have all the rooms, the spa, the gym and the roof pool capitalise on the view. Our corner bedroom (hint: ask for one of these) had floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking most of Sandton and a good chunk of the Johannesburg skyline. The rooms are clean and comfortable but need a few small facelifts to get the amenities to first-class standards, such as USB ports by the bedside and updates to some of the furniture and artwork.
FOOD AND DRINK
I know I’m carrying on about the views but the eighth-floor swimming pool with a sun deck and bar is also an “aah” moment. The bartenders and staff are friendly and the cocktails solid. Spend some time here on the loungers to take in the sunset.
On the 13th floor, Vivace Restaurant is where they serve breakfast, lunch and supper. The décor is a bit dated but the breakfast is a decent continental and the food is good. I had the lamb shank for dinner, which was tasty but not what I would consider five-star quality. The prices are reasonable for what you get.
MOST MEMORABLE
The biggest drawcard is The View, as the spa is named — and it's world class. I love the first sniff of a five-star spa, not the cloying incense you find in lesser establishments but a fresh, luxurious smell of bergamot, lemon verbena and other lovely scents. On the 10th floor, it has 10 treatment rooms, a heated Roman bath (make sure you allocate enough time to relax here with a glass of bubbles or a cup of green tea), sauna and steam rooms, Vichy showers (a sensory experience in which jets of water massaged my back; I’ve never felt so clean and special) and a therapeutic salt room, where you can enjoy a detox session. I recommend a day for the spa. Make sure you book.
BOOK THIS IF YOU WANT ...
We tried it out as a staycation destination and it worked well. The hotel is geared for either a romantic weekend sneakaway or, if that’s not your jam, a fab glam spa stay with friends. The spa is an ultra luxe way to unwind in good company.
RATES AND SPECIALS
Standard rates from R2,025 per room per night, including breakfast, but they frequently have specials on their website. See Radisson Blu Sandton.
• Platt was a guest of The Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton.