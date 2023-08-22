Just 60m from the ocean, this is the oldest fisherman's cottage on the quieter Bekbaai side of Paternoster. It reopened in December 2022 after renovation.
Five self-catering seaside villas for your summer family getaway
For groups of friends or families, a self-catering villa offers all the perks of a pampered holiday but with the added benefits of privacy and absolute freedom
Image: Erlo Brown
Spring is almost upon us, and that means — if you haven't already — it's time to start thinking about your next sunny seaside escape.
Getaways with groups of friends or family are always a special time to reconnect, and a self-catering luxury villa is the ideal choice if you're looking for a personalised and indulgent holiday experience that will also allow you privacy and the freedom to design each day as you see fit.
Set in stunning waterside locations with spacious accommodation and modern amenities, here are five fantastic villas that will let you unwind at your own pace.
1) SOUTHWINDS ESTATE
HERMANUS, WESTERN CAPE
Next door to the Hermanus Yacht Club on the Klein River Lagoon, this expansive manor house is surrounded by 4.8ha of fynbos and woodlands, offering a tranquil escape just 11km from South Africa's whale-watching capital, Hermanus.
The property sleeps eight people in four spacious bedrooms, each with its own en suite bathroom and each one opening up to a landscaped garden.
The property also boasts a swimming pool, a glass-walled sun room, a braai area with views over the lagoon and a kitchen with a built-in fireplace.
The estate also offers private access to the lagoon, perfect for an array of water sports or relaxation by the water's edge.
RATES: R8,000 per night until September 30; then R12,000 per night until December 15. December 16-January 15 is R25,000 per night.
• For more information, visit their website.
2) CORAL VILLA
PATERNOSTER, WESTERN CAPE
Image: Cape Country Routes
Just 60m from the ocean, this is the oldest fisherman's cottage on the quieter Bekbaai side of Paternoster. It reopened in December 2022 after renovation.
The three-bedroom property sleeps six people — upstairs in two loft bedrooms with a bathroom with a Victorian bath, and a downstairs bedroom with separate bathroom. The bathrooms all have walk-in showers. There’s also an outdoor braai area, front porch and enormous indoor fireplace.
An indigenous fynbos garden wraps around the property, with a KolKol wood-fired hot tub available between May and October. The property offers direct access to the bordering Columbine Nature Reserve and Cape Columbine Lighthouse. The fully equipped kitchen has a gas hob, and while you get to take charge of the cooking, dishes are not a concern as the cottage is serviced daily.
It’s off-grid and powered by solar so you can forget your load-shedding schedules too.
There are also three separate self-catering studios behind Coral Villa, which can also be booked for larger groups. Children of all ages are welcome, and the villa is pet-friendly, so bring the dogs.
RATES: October 1-December 14 it's R2,025 per night for the entire villa, R2,700 on weekends. From December 15 until January 15, it's R3,425 per night.
• For more information, visit their website. Coral Villa is a part of the Gonana Guesthouse, a member of Cape Country Routes.
3) SANDCASTLE LUXURY VILLA
WESLEY, EASTERN CAPE
Image: Sandcastle Luxury Villa
On the Eastern Cape coast, 4km from the small town of Wesley and 75 minutes from East London, Sandcastle is an architectural masterpiece located on a 275ha private game reserve and overlooking 2km of privately accessed beach alongside the Indian Ocean.
It can accommodate up to eight guests in four en suite, ocean-facing bedrooms. There is also an infinity swimming pool with an outdoor lounge and day beds, a courtyard with plunge pool and outdoor eating area and a wine cellar.
Two terraces and a majestic dining room offer a wealth of different spaces to entertain, enjoy meals together and relax.
There is a catered option too, but with the self-catering package, guests can create their own masterpieces in the open-plan theatre kitchen, enjoy a poolside braai or whip up pizzas in the wood-fired oven.
RATES: Self-catering is priced from R2,200 per person per night. Minimum two-night stay but not available during peak periods: December 15 2023 to January 7 2024. “Self-sustaining stays”, as they call them, are booked on an exclusive-use basis and include a snack basket and welcome drink as well as daily housekeeping.
• For more information, visit their website.
4) MELKKAMER VLEI COTTAGE
DE HOOP NATURE RESERVE, WESTERN CAPE
Image: Cape Country Routes
On the eponymous nature reserve in the Overberg, about 50km (an hour's drive) from Bredasdorp, the De Hoop Collection offers lodgings primarily centred around the Opstal area, where there are a swimming pool, tennis court and scattering of houses, cottages, rondavels and campsites for budgets big and small. All are within walking distance of The Fig Tree restaurant on the edge of a 19km Ramsar-listed vlei.
But just across the vlei, three sandstone buildings dating from the late 1800s offer a more exclusive option. The Melkkamer Vlei Cottage is self-catering with four double bedrooms; two bathrooms; a kitchen lounge/dining area with fireplace and an outdoor braai and dining area.
There is no electricity but there are gas-powered appliances (fridge and oven), with candlelight and paraffin lamps to amplify the evenings' romantic ambience. The cottage is serviced daily, and if you fancy a break from cooking, you can drive around the vlei (40 minutes) to the wonderful Fig Tree Restaurant at Opstal.
RATES: R5,750 per night for one to eight guests.
• For more information, visit their website. De Hoop Collection is a member of Cape Country Routes.
5) OCEAN’S AWAY
BENGUELA COVE LAGOON WINE ESTATE, HERMANUS, WESTERN CAPE
Image: Jared Ruttenberg
Eighteen kilometres from Hermanus, Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate is the largest wine producer in the cool-climate Walker Bay region. Surrounded by fynbos, vineyards, olive groves and the Bot River lagoon, the estate offers several types of accommodation, including the self-catering Ocean's Away Luxury Villa.
On the western ridge of the wine farm, this wheelchair-accessible villa sleeps eight to 10 people in four en suite bedrooms with stunning views of the lagoon and ocean on one side and vineyards on the other.
It has two indoor fireplaces, an outdoor braai lounge, a swimming pool, sundeck, and Wi-Fi throughout. An inverter keeps the Wi-Fi, TV and lights on during load-shedding.
RATES: R10,500 midweek; R12,000 for weekends until the end of September. From October 1 it's R14,500 midweek and R16,000 on weekends.
• For more information, visit their website.
