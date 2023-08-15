Along the 300km stretch of unadulterated beauty known as the Garden Route, which runs from Witsand in the Western Cape to Storms River in its Eastern counterpart — and with stiff competition from the likes of Plettenberg Bay and George — only one town goes by the nickname “the Jewel of the Garden Route”, and that's Knysna.
With its lovely lagoon, tepid Indian Ocean and showstopping sandstone cliffs, the town lures travellers with natural beauty, exquisite accommodation, top-notch restaurants and countless outdoor adventures. While by no means exhaustive, here is a list of experiences to bookmark for your next trip to this jewel of a town.
1) HEAD FOR THE HEADS
One of the most iconic landmarks on the entire Garden Route, the Knysna Heads are a pair of sandstone cliffs that separate the lagoon from the Indian Ocean. Divided into the Eastern and Western Heads, both offer breathtaking views of the ocean, lagoon and Outeniqua Mountains.
The Eastern Head is accessible by car and has a number of viewing points and decks. There are no public roads to the Western Head, which falls within the Featherbed Nature Reserve. The only way to explore it up close is to book an experience in the reserve, which is accessible by ferry from the waterfront.
Alternatively, you can see the Heads up close from a boat. Several companies offer cruises on the lagoon to the cliffs.
Western Cape
From caves to graves — 20 things to do in Knysna
The Jewel of the Garden Route and its surrounds offer a mind-boggling array of attractions and distractions
Image: 123RF/Hongqi Zhang
Along the 300km stretch of unadulterated beauty known as the Garden Route, which runs from Witsand in the Western Cape to Storms River in its Eastern counterpart — and with stiff competition from the likes of Plettenberg Bay and George — only one town goes by the nickname “the Jewel of the Garden Route”, and that's Knysna.
With its lovely lagoon, tepid Indian Ocean and showstopping sandstone cliffs, the town lures travellers with natural beauty, exquisite accommodation, top-notch restaurants and countless outdoor adventures. While by no means exhaustive, here is a list of experiences to bookmark for your next trip to this jewel of a town.
1) HEAD FOR THE HEADS
One of the most iconic landmarks on the entire Garden Route, the Knysna Heads are a pair of sandstone cliffs that separate the lagoon from the Indian Ocean. Divided into the Eastern and Western Heads, both offer breathtaking views of the ocean, lagoon and Outeniqua Mountains.
The Eastern Head is accessible by car and has a number of viewing points and decks. There are no public roads to the Western Head, which falls within the Featherbed Nature Reserve. The only way to explore it up close is to book an experience in the reserve, which is accessible by ferry from the waterfront.
Alternatively, you can see the Heads up close from a boat. Several companies offer cruises on the lagoon to the cliffs.
2) PLAY ON THE LAGOON
Sheltered from rough seas by the Heads, the Knysna lagoon is a popular spot for boating and watersports such as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, kitesurfing and waterskiing. If you like your adventure a little more chilled, there are boat tours and fishing charters.
3) WANDER IN THE FORESTS
Knysna is famous for its indigenous forests, one of the more popular being the Diepwalle Forest. This is a 20km drive north of town along the R339, falling within the Garden Route National Park.
It is largely populated with yellowwood, stinkwood and Cape pear trees, and is a favourite place for hikers and campers, with a dedicated camping deck.
There are several Big Trees in Diepwalle Forest. The King Edward VII tree is the most famous example. It’s a giant Outeniqua yellowwood, almost 40m tall and more than 800 years old. This tree is visited on the White and Black Elephant Hiking Routes, but you can also drive to see it. The parking is at the turn-off from the main road to Diepwalle Main Area.
In a heritage building in a clearing in the forest, you will find the Forest Legends Museum, dedicated to woodcutters, timber merchants, botanists, settlers and the Knysna elephant, and a tea room next door.
4) VISIT A LEGEND'S 'GRAVE'
South African author Dalene Matthee (1938-2005) wrote 13 books, but is best known for her four “Forest books” on the Knysna Forest: Circles in a Forest, Fiela’s Child, The Mulberry Forest and Dreamforest.
There is a memorial to her at Krisjan-se-Nek, one of her favourite spots in the forest, where her ashes were scattered. You can also see a giant Outeniqua yellowwood tree, about 880 years old and 40m tall, that was named after Matthee at the unveiling of the memorial, and enjoy a hiking trail named in her honour. The Circles in a Forest trail is actually two trails which start at Krisjan-se-Nek. One is 3km (about 1.5 hours), the other 9km (about three hours). The effort level ranges from easy to moderate, making these trails accessible to anyone over the age of five.
There is also a special Circles in a Forest Tour based on Matthee’s book. For more information, contact Hardy Loubser on 071 181 5507 or email hardyloubser@gmail.com).
5) GO ISLAND HOPPING
Once home to a sawmill, the original Thesen Island was repurposed as a residential marina in the '80s and carved into 19 individual islands. These are separated by canals and linked by bridges arching over the clear blue water.
It's a private estate with more than 500 houses built in colonial maritime style, with a shopping and entertainment side, Thesen Harbour Town, designed around historic buildings which were preserved and repurposed as far as possible.
The islands have strict access control, but the town is open to the public. In it, you can check out the boutiques, bakery and several restaurants and pubs. There is also a children's play area.
Several tour operators use Thesen Harbour Town as their base, so you can also set up sailing excursions, whale- and dolphin-watching tours and booze cruises here.
6) FOLLOW NATURE'S TRAIL
Located on the Western Head of the Knysna Lagoon, the privately-owned Featherbed Nature Reserve is a stunning piece of protected land, with hiking trails and a restaurant. Visitors are ferried to the reserve across the lagoon. Once in the reserve, they can take a 4X4 drive, enjoying the spectacular views and learning more about the history, fauna and flora of the area; do a short guided walk through coastal forest and fynbos into ancient sea caves; and enjoy the famous buffet lunch at the outdoor restaurant.
7) HAVE A BEACH DAY
Leisure Isle is a residential suburb, one of two island suburbs of Knysna (the other being Thesen). It is in the lagoon, 6km from the centre of town, and linked to the mainland by a causeway. Here, family-friendly Bollards Bay Beach is popular for watersports such as kiteboarding, boating, windsurfing, sailing, canoeing and swimming.
8) ESCAPE TO NATURE
Leisure Island also encompasses Steenbok Nature Reserve, home to more than 200 flowering plants and more than 100 tree species. It is an excellent location for nature walks, bird watching, picnics and viewing indigenous flora and fauna.
9) HIT THE HARBOUR
The Knysna Waterfront boasts a variety of shops and restaurants built around the harbour. It has many eateries serving seafood and authentic African cuisine, as well as stores selling designer clothing, jewellery and souvenirs, all with stunning views of the lagoon.
10) CHILL IN A SEASIDE VILLAGE
About 20km from Knysna, Buffelsbaai is a super-chilled village with a safe swimming beach perfect for families and great surfing conditions. It is also ideal for walking (all the way to Brenton-on-Sea) and fishing off the rocks. The Buffelsbaai Waterfront Restaurant has a large open deck for maximising the glorious views and inside dining if you want to get out of the sun for a bit.
11) BLEND THE BEACH AND BUTTERFLIES
Another laid-back seaside village worth exploring is Brenton-on-Sea, 15km west of Knysna. Its main beach, beautifully white and sandy, with the ocean on one side and fynbos-covered dunes on the other, is 5km long and stretches all the way to Buffalo Bay.
The town is also known for its endangered blue butterflies, which you can see at the Brenton Blue Butterfly Reserve, managed by the Brenton Blue Trust. By appointment only, there are limited tours in November and February each year, when the butterflies are active.
Check out Margaret’s Viewpoint for its stunning vistas of the Knysna lagoon, Lake Brenton and the Outeniqua mountains.
12) GIVE IN TO TEMPTATION
The Garden of Eden is an easy (and wheelchair accessible) walk next to the N2. The easy trails lead to a wooden walkway through the forest and over beautiful streams for more than 1km. It is easy enough, even for the most reluctant hiker, to get a taste of the area's amazing forests, and is a superb spot for bird watching.
13) MEET SOME GENTLE GIANTS
Established in 1994, the Knysna Elephant Park was the first facility in South Africa to house and care for orphaned African elephants. Now it offers visitors the chance to interact closely and safely with these amazing creatures, with informative displays and photographs followed by a hike that follows them as they journey through the park.
14) CHIN-CHIN WITH GIN
The Knysna Gin Distillery, whose gin is made with nine natural botanicals, practises the traditional method of distillation using a flame and copper pot still. Learn more about it on a distillery tour, taste the gins, restock your drinks cabinet or simply explore their cocktail menu on a lazy afternoon with friends.
15) START YOUR ENGINES
The Motorcycle Room on Thesen Island is a museum dedicated to vintage motorcycles, with more than 100 classics, motocross and vintage enduro bikes, and superbikes.
16) GO HOME TO THE SEA
Knysna Houseboats are fully equipped self-drive houseboats on which tourists can cruise the historic Knysna lagoon and the surrounding bays, with views of the mountains and forests. Enjoy sunbathing on the deck, diving in the clear lagoon waters, kayaking and bird watching. There are many great fishing spots across the waters, with hermit crabs and seagulls.
17) CHECK OUT THE MARKET
Located near Sedgefield, the Wild Oats Community Farmers' Market happens every Saturday. It offers more than 60 stalls featuring the finest local farm produce, home-baked goodies, plants and flowers, outdoor breakfast and live music.
18) WATCH THE SURFERS
Just 3km from George, Victoria Bay is a gorgeous spot enclosed by rocky cliffs, with a beach in the middle. Go for a swim, watch the surfers enjoying long rides in the water, the fishermen casting their lines off the long pier and walk along the single road above the beach to its end for some dramatic shots on the giant, smoothly polished rocks. A lush green lawn makes the bay more special for picnickers and there is a restaurant.
19) DO AN EPIC DRIVE
A great day's outing for an epic drive is the Prince Alfred Pass on the R339 gravel road between Knysna and Uniondale. This 68km mountain pass is the longest in South Africa and one of the country's most dramatically splendid routes. Along the way there are several picnic spots, and from Skitskop, you get spectacular views as far as the Garden Route.
20) ESCAPE TO A PRIVATE VILLA
On just more than 4ha, surrounded by indigenous forests and on the banks of the lagoon, the Premier Resort The Moorings has 133 rooms/ suites, as well as free-standing self-catering villas overlooking the lagoon. There is also a large outdoor pool, a restaurant/bar and kiddies' playground.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
7 Instagrammable spots & experiences on the Garden Route
Join the Plett Set: How to enjoy all the spoils of this prosperous seaside town
Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos