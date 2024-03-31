Our expeditions through the Manyeleti are enriched by the extraordinary expertise of our guide and tracker, Mnisi and Machabe, an exceptional duo capable of turning a routine game drive into a thrilling safari experience. As Mnisi drives, Machabe skilfully interprets the subtle traces and tracks left by elusive creatures, leading us on a captivating trail through the savannah.
Enjoy Africa on a silver platter at Tintswalo Manor House
Tintswalo Manor House in the Greater Kruger is perfect for groups of friends, family or colleagues seeking a private, pampered bush experience
There's a certain charm to the simplicity of Hoedspruit Airport. Stepping off a plane there is almost like stepping into a time machine, where the pace is unhurried and the surroundings exude a rustic appeal.
There is a shuttle waiting to take us from the small, almost prehistoric airport to the exclusive haven of Tintswalo Safari Lodge, nestled in the heart of the Manyeleti Nature Reserve. This 24,000ha reserve shares unfenced borders with the Sabi Sand to the south, Kruger Park to the east and the Timbavati to the north, making it a haven for nature lovers within the Greater Kruger National Park.
The drive from the airport is short and picturesque and it’s easy to get immersed in the beauty.
Tintswalo Safari offers six suites, all named after 19th-century explorers, as well as an expansive presidential suite and a two-bedroom family suite. But we are here to experience the Manor House, its exclusive-use option for groups, which is a five-minute drive from the main lodge.
We’re greeted by Thandi Mduli, who is waiting with a warm elixir that turns out to be glühwein. While sipping on this aromatic mulled wine, infused with the essence of citrus, cloves and cinnamon, we’re introduced to the staff of the Manor House. Mduli, the service manager, takes care of guests during meals, serving the food and drinks. Chef Linda Trautmann assures us we’ll be well fed for the duration of our stay while our guide and tracker team, Wise Mnisi and Wellcent Machabe, handle the game drives.
Tintswalo Safari Lodge, with its blend of luxury and natural allure, unfolds like a hidden gem in the wilderness.
The Manor House is a private safari sanctuary for up to 10 guests. It's traditionally styled with five bedrooms, four of which are en suite. It's the perfect blend of comfort and rustic charm. This haven isn't just about accommodation, it's an immersion into the wild. Whether you're a corporate traveller; a family seeking quality time; or friends celebrating milestones, the Manor House will cater to your every need.
Safety meets serenity within the Manor House camp, surrounded by unobtrusive game fencing. The rolling lawns and a refreshing swimming pool offering a tranquil retreat after a day of exploration. Culinary delights can be enjoyed on the terrace or in surprise locations in the wilderness — think bush breakfasts and starlit dinners around a crackling boma fire.
Family portraits on the walls, board games and paintings give the Manor House a homely feeling. Adding to its charm, each room has personalised handwritten notes, African poems and letters welcoming guests.
Gift Mnisi, the housekeeper, wrote: “We hope you have a memorable stay ... may your pillow be soft, your blanket be warm and may you end your day with positive thoughts and a grateful heart.”
Another note explains the meaning of “Tintswalo” — a name many South Africans now associate with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, in his state of the nation address in February, described a woman named Tintswalo as “the child of democracy” — using the name as an analogy of the progress the ANC government has made. Naturally, when I see the name “Tintswalo” now I think back to the Sona, but one of the letters on the bed explains the true meaning of the word.
According to the note, Tintswalo means “the intangible feeling of peace, love and gratitude bestowed upon someone who gives you a meaningful and worthy gift”.
After spending some time settling in to our rooms, we head out on a game drive. But as we venture into the heart of the Manyeleti, it is into a relentless curtain of rain. The sky weeps, and the chill in the air sends shivers down our spines, making the journey uncomfortable yet undeniably adventurous.
The relentless downpour blurs the view, turning the savannah into a watery dreamscape. For a moment, our spirits are as damp as our clothes. But the safari gods decide to gift us an oasis of joy in the form of a lion pride. The majestic cats, seemingly unfazed by the soggy circumstances, put on a performance that rivals any Broadway show.
Back at the Manor House, Mduli is waiting with warm towels. Dry and happy again, we head to the lodge for dinner where we are met by two of the faces in the portraits, Ernest and Gaye Corbett. The couple founded Tintswalo Property Group in 1975 as Century Retail Developments. Over dinner, they regale us with tales of family adventures in Africa. Gaye has been gorilla trekking; Ernest’s favourite story is about how he once naively tried to scare a lion away using a chair.
Our stay includes a special boma fireside dinner, early-morning game drives and lunch in the thatched outside bar and lounge area. Nature takes centre stage here with panoramic views of the waterhole, where the drama of wildlife unfolds. It's a simple yet profound experience, a slice of Africa's beauty served on a silver platter.
GETAWAY AT A GLANCE
WHERE IT IS: In the Mayeleti Nature Reserve, Mpumalanga, sharing unfenced boundaries with the Kruger National Park. It is a one-hour drive from Hoedspruit airport, or a six-hour drive from Johannesburg.
WHAT IT HAS: A great option for groups seeking an exclusive, private experience, the Manor House is a five-minute drive from the main lodge. Guests here can enjoy a busy waterhole; a fenced garden; five luxurious suites with en suite bathrooms, including an outdoor bath; private swimming pool, lounge and kitchen; an outdoor patio, boma and bar; treehouse.
SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Manor House also offers a unique sleep-out experience that can be booked in the magnificent treehouse, on an open-air sleep-out deck for two under a weeping boer bean tree.
CHILDREN: The Manor House is family friendly and offers tailor-made, age-appropriate kids' programmes with activities that include ranger tracking, paintball, jewellery making and baking with the chef.
RATES: From R100,320 per night for 10 people sharing (low season) to R118,440 per night (high season, March 16 — Jun 30). Includes private chef and butler, all meals, house drinks, two private safari activities per day on a 10-seater game-drive vehicle, Wi-Fi and laundry.
MORE INFORMATION: See tintswalo.com/manor-house/
• Wagner was a guest of Tintswalo Manor House.
