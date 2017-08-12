Zuma's allies want chief whip sacked
President Jacob Zuma's backers have renewed their calls for ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu to be removed, after some party MPs voted to oust Zuma this week.
The pro-Zuma grouping is targeting Mthembu, former cabinet ministers Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom, and outspoken ANC MPs Makhosi Khoza and Mondli Gungubele. Also on the list are Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, his deputy, Joe Phaahla, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi.
The calls come after about 30 ANC MPs may have voted in favour of this week's motion of no confidence in Zuma.
Umkhonto weSizwe Veterans Association chairman Kebby Maphatsoe said sections of the ANC caucus could no longer be trusted.
"You have people who speak the same language with you during the day but in the dark they change because you can't see them," said Maphatsoe.
Asked if those he wanted removed included Mthembu and current and former ministers, Maphatsoe said: "All those comrades must be removed."
Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu, who is loyal to Zuma, said she would push for the ANC to use its internal processes to deal with the dissidents.
"The [national working committee] has to discuss the matter. And then, finally, it will be taken to caucus," said Zulu.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, a Zuma loyalist, said she would not speculate on who voted against Zuma.
"There are people who made it clear. They spoke of their conscience ... their conscience must be seen to be working now ... real heroes stand with their conviction."
Dlamini said the decision to vote in secret had averted an open squabble.
"It has assisted us a lot. Can you imagine ... we would be shouting and doing all sorts of things instead of serving our organisation."
Dakota Legoete, the provincial secretary of the ANC in the North West, said the vote against Zuma was an "act of betrayal". He said the anti-Zuma MPs must vacate their seats. His counterpart in Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, echoed the sentiment.
But ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe dismissed calls for axing Mthembu.
"Individuals chose to betray their organisation. Why should the chief whip take responsibility for that?"
Mantashe said a witch-hunt would be futile, given that it was virtually impossible to prove who voted which way.
"How would I prove it? Give me the list and you will see I will take very drastic action. If you give me the list I will take action."
