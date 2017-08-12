Zuma's allies want chief whip sacked

Umkhonto weSizwe Veterans Association chairman Kebby Maphatsoe said sections of the ANC caucus could no longer be trusted.

"You have people who speak the same language with you during the day but in the dark they change because you can't see them," said Maphatsoe.

Asked if those he wanted removed included Mthembu and current and former ministers, Maphatsoe said: "All those comrades must be removed."

Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu, who is loyal to Zuma, said she would push for the ANC to use its internal processes to deal with the dissidents.

"The [national working committee] has to discuss the matter. And then, finally, it will be taken to caucus," said Zulu.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, a Zuma loyalist, said she would not speculate on who voted against Zuma.

"There are people who made it clear. They spoke of their conscience ... their conscience must be seen to be working now ... real heroes stand with their conviction."

Dlamini said the decision to vote in secret had averted an open squabble.