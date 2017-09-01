Make every day a Sunday with the Sunday Times's new digital day pass

We recently launched beautiful new websites for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE to create a better reading experience for you on desktop, tablet or mobile.

The sites are cleaner, quick to navigate and compliant with the latest security protocols to protect your data. They are also fully responsive, which makes them easy to read on any mobile device. We have brought back reader comments on selected articles and created a range of daily and weekly email newsletters to keep you informed.

As a launch special, we unlocked all our subscriber-only Sunday Times articles so you could explore the new website just by registering on the website or using your existing sign-on details from BusinessLIVE and our other business sites.

After September 4, most Sunday Times articles will once again be reserved for our subscribers only, with a variety of easy payment options. (All articles on TimesLIVE remain free to read.)

Here’s the good news

Sunday Times print subscribers automatically qualify for full digital access, which includes the Sunday Times e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) via the PressReader service. Simply register online using the same e-mail address you used for your print subscription and you will be granted access.

We also have an incredible offer for current and future subscribers: get FREE digital access to The Telegraph in the UK for six months, followed by a 50% discount for another six months. (You will be billed monthly after the free trial but you can cancel anytime.)

So, you can subscribe to the print edition of the Sunday Times and get digital access to boot; opt for the Sunday Times website and e-edition for only R56 per month; or try our amazing new trial offer – a R15 day pass for 24 hours’ access to premium Sunday Times digital content and the e-edition.

You'll be able to sign up online to any of these packages from September 5.

Need some help?

If you’ve changed your e-mail address or are not sure which one to use when registering online, please contact us at helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or 0860 52 52 00 for assistance. Alternatively, have a look at our online page with frequently asked questions for more information.