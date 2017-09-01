Fruits of nostalgia: how Mango Groove continues to win new fans

The world can change a lot over the course of a lifetime, as Mango Groove singer Claire Johnston knows all too well.

When her career took off in the early 1980s, the concept of a multiracial music group was illegal, the apartheid government was trying not to crumble beneath its own oppressive weight and CDs were still a newfangled technology.

"It was a whole different South Africa, a whole different world. The music scene was very vibrant. We had lots to sing about, write about, fight about," said Johnston.

"Now it's a new world. Making our last album, Faces To The Sun, (released last year) was a different experience," she said.

WATCH the music video for From The Get Go from Mango Groove's latest album Faces To The Sun