Steinhoff probe out to corral Mark Jooste's bolted horse

The sale was concluded just days before Absa applied to the High Court in Cape Town to liquidate Mayfair Speculators and its holding company, which own about 350 horses, according to court documents.

Legal Eagle was voted horse of the year for the second year running at the Equus Awards in August and won the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate in January.

The six-year-old bay gelding is gearing up to defend the Queen's Plate title at Kenilworth in Cape Town next month. It is in the stable of Sean Tarry, one of the country's leading racehorse trainers.

The horse and others still owned by Jooste are under the spotlight in the high-profile liquidation proceedings lodged last week and due to resume on February 8.

In an affidavit submitted to court on Friday, Absa's manager of business support, Hester van Niekerk, confirmed that the bank would investigate all assets disposed of by Mayfair Speculators in the wake of Steinhoff's crash.

The sale of Legal Eagle will form part of this investigation, according to a legal source involved in the litigation.

In her affidavit, Van Niekerk said it appeared that Jooste was party to a "fraudulent scheme" aimed at scattering assets "in order to put them beyond the reach of the applicant [Absa], Sanlam and Investec [other creditors linked to Mayfair Speculators]".

She said: "It seems probable that [Mayfair Speculators] through Jooste has disposed of other assets, which requires immediate investigation and resolution."