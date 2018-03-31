Parliament executive's gets millions in back pay
01 April 2018 - 00:03
Parliament's executive managers have received more than R2-million in salary increases backdated to April last year - raising the ire of staff who say their bosses had previously agreed to forfeit such hikes because there was no money.
