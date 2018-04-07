Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg: life is wonderful
As he approaches his 85th birthday, Goldberg still believes the words he shouted to his mother when he was sentenced to life imprisonment instead of execution
08 April 2018 - 00:00
As he approaches his 85th birthday, Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg still believes the words he shouted to his mother when he was sentenced to life imprisonment instead of execution
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.