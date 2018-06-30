News

Table Talk

Is Aaron Motsoaledi Dr Fix-It or Mr Hyde?

Many might think the minister of health has an unenviable task in shepherding NHI into being. But he sees it as his mission to fix South Africa’s badly broken public healthcare service

01 July 2018 - 00:00 By SHANTHINI NAIDOO

Many might think the minister of health has an unenviable task in shepherding NHI into being. But he sees it as his mission to fix South Africa’s badly broken public healthcare service

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe's R19bn Transnet 'lie' News
  2. Pay it back, AG tells Prasa's 350% boss News
  3. The great VBS bank heist News
  4. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo hit back at sex rumour News
  5. Insults fly as couple fight principal's expulsion bid News

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park

Related articles

  1. Health care plan falls short of fixing an ailing system South Africa
  2. More engagements needed on planned NHI‚ anaesthesiology society says South Africa
  3. TOM EATON | Brace yourselves for the economic Ebola that is NHI Ideas
  4. Doctor exodus feared as NHI proposes bold cure News
  5. RON DERBY: Time for our health minister to bridge the trust deficit Business
X