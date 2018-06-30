Table Talk
Is Aaron Motsoaledi Dr Fix-It or Mr Hyde?
Many might think the minister of health has an unenviable task in shepherding NHI into being. But he sees it as his mission to fix South Africa’s badly broken public healthcare service
01 July 2018 - 00:00
Many might think the minister of health has an unenviable task in shepherding NHI into being. But he sees it as his mission to fix South Africa’s badly broken public healthcare service
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.