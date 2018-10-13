Report names former VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi's PA as major beneficiary
14 October 2018 - 00:00
A personal assistant of former VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi, whose companies received payments amounting to more than R60m, has emerged as one of the beneficiaries of the bank "heist".
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.