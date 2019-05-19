Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect'

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula is expected to deliver an analysis of the party's performance at the polls at a meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC) tomorrow. The briefing follows tension between him and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.