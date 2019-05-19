Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices
Bathabile Dlamini and David Mabuza may be casualties as new cabinet takes shape
19 May 2019 - 00:07
Deputy President David Mabuza could be a surprise omission and women's minister Bathabile Dlamini might be axed from President Cyril Ramaphosa's leaner, restructured cabinet. The president will announce his new cabinet either on Saturday after his inauguration or on Sunday.
