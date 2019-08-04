News

Table Talk

'I prefer wildlife to politicians. You can predict wildlife,' says SANParks CEO

Jonathan Ancer meets the not-so-lone ranger who keeps watch on SA’s 19 national parks, thousands of rangers and other services, millions of tourists and community members, and the natural beauty and vulnerable life at the heart of it all

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By Jonathan Ancer

There’s a not-so-secret country hidden in plain sight within SA. It spreads over 4-million hectares, provides water and electricity to its people, has its own traffic services, medical corps, police force, K9 unit, army and air wing. It even has an elite covert ops division.

This is the “Republic” of SANParks, and 53-year-old Fundisile Mketeni is its “prime minister”. Which is to say, the buck stops with him. “You could say my mandate is loaded,” grins the SANParks CEO...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  2. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Batchelor killed day after R1.4bn Australian cocaine bust News
  5. Officials on Zanu-PF 'shame list' fear they may be next, after Mupfumira arrest News

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X