Mango jet nosedives amidst fresh SAA investigation into looting & corruption

An investigation of what caused a Mango Boeing to nosedive during a flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town has added to SAA's woes. It comes as the Hawks are probing widespread corruption and looting at SAA, which owns Mango.



The nosedive has been blamed on a defective part in the Mango Airlines' Boeing 737, fitted at maintenance subsidiary SAA Technical...