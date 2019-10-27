News

Sutherland 'in survival mode' as drought grips Karoo dorp

27 October 2019 - 00:00 By Bobby Jordan

Time is running out for Sutherland, the Karoo dorp with the world-famous view of the stars.

Of late the sky above Sutherland has been so clear and dry, and the veld so parched, that farmers have turned to selling crocheted sheep and homemade rusks to survive a cash crisis caused by prolonged drought — now into its seventh year...

