Yekani CEO blames Thato Abrahams for IT firm's R68m debt

The owner of a multibillion-rand tech company claims his business is going under because he refused to sell a controlling stake to the husband of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.



Siphiwe Cele, owner and CEO of Yekani Manufacturing, which until August last year built MultiChoice's Explora decoders, says the Industrial Development Corp (IDC) introduced Thato Abrahams to him as an "investor" who would buy a "majority stake" in his business "for R1bn"...