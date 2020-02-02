SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline
Travellers desert struggling SAA over flight cancellations
02 February 2020 - 00:02
While the government has pumped an additional R3.5bn into ailing state carrier SAA, passengers report that some flights are half-empty as trust in the airline goes into free fall. Experts have also warned against investing good money into unsustainable businesses.
In November one of SA's largest travel retailers, Flight Centre (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2019-11-28-flight-centre-stops-selling-saa-plane-tickets-with-immediate-effect/), announced it would stop selling SAA tickets. At the same time, Travel Insurance Consultants said it would no longer cover SAA tickets against insolvency...
