ANC NC wants to buy a soccer team — and wants taxpayers to foot the bill
15 March 2020 - 00:03
The ANC in the Northern Cape has set its sights on buying a club in the Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL) - and it wants taxpayers to foot the bill.
About R30m is to be set aside by the provincial government to buy the team. The new club will be named the Northern Cape Football Club...
