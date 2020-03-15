ANC NC wants to buy a soccer team — and wants taxpayers to foot the bill

The ANC in the Northern Cape has set its sights on buying a club in the Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL) - and it wants taxpayers to foot the bill.

About R30m is to be set aside by the provincial government to buy the team. The new club will be named the Northern Cape Football Club.

If successful, the team will play in SA's top league against, among others, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as soon as next season.

ANC Northern Cape provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said the idea came up at a provincial executive committee meeting in September.

"We said the Free State is next to us and they have [PSL] soccer teams there, but for us we want to push sports tourism in the province," said Ngxanga.