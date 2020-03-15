Outbreak
Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return home
Rescued South Africans happy to be back
15 March 2020 - 00:04
It was the voice of South African Airways pilot, Capt Vusi Khumalo, over the intercom welcoming his 146 passengers on flight ZS-SND that prompted screams of euphoria throughout the aircraft.
"The flying time to Johannesburg will be approximately 14 hours. We welcome all of you on board," Khumalo said. "Please take your seats and relax."..
