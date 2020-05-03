Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools

Conflicting messages from the top structure of the basic education department this week left SA confused, and underscored the many hurdles schools need to overcome before they can reopen.

While the government has this month to address issues like supplying sanitiser, masks and running water to schools, important safety protocols like social distancing, dealing with teachers who have comorbidities and providing extra classrooms will add to the challenges.

Some private schools have come up with their own safety plans, including daily electronic screening through questionnaires and alternating school days for different grades.

The department changed its tune a number of times this week, mostly on the proposed date for reopening schools and the supply of face masks.