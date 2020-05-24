PICS | Families share fond memories of Covid-19 victims

THULANI GUMEDE

From the moment Thulani Gumede and his wife Celiwe met 29 years ago, he only had eyes for her.

“He loved me deeply, he never had eyes for any other women. He was a good father,” said Celiwe.

Warrant Officer Gumede, who was also a pastor, died on April 26 at the age of 57, two weeks after being admitted to Mediclinic Victoria Hospital in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

Celiwe said he was treated for a “bubble” in his lung and was subsequently told he had gallstones and was taken for surgery. “A day and half later, he was struggling to breathe and was taken to ICU.”

Celiwe was later told by funeral parlour officials that her husband had died of Covid-19. She fainted when she heard the news. Health officials tested her and her family at home in Gingindlovu. They were all negative.

The father of three will be remembered for having a good heart.

“Most people used to say the police force doesn’t suit his personality because he had such a soft heart, which is not usually associated with police,” said Celiwe. — Lwandile Bhengu