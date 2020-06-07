Illegal cigarette traders living from hand to mouth and hoping they don’t get burnt
07 June 2020 - 00:10
Down to her last loaf of bread, a Johannesburg chef knew she would have to act quickly to make money.
Building on a network of 35 peers in the food industry, she began selling and delivering cigarettes in contravention of lockdown regulations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.