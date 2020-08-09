Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'self-isolating at home' after contracting Covid-19

IFP founder and former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has become the latest political figure to test positive for the coronavirus.

His family made the announcement in a statement yesterday, saying that the 91-year-old went for a test after being notified that he had come into contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Buthelezi undertook the test despite the absence of symptoms at the time.

The family moved to allay fears about his health, saying he is in good spirits.

"As required, he is now self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. At this point we are pleased to say that he remains asymptomatic and is in good spirits.