'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm

He warned of the possibility of a second wave, however, and urged South Africans to stay on guard.

"Whilst we are cautiously optimistic, it is still too early for us to make definite conclusions regarding the observed decline. We need to continue to track all these indicators and ensure that our testing capacity reflects a realistic picture of our epidemiological status," he said.

Hinting at a possible relaxation of lockdown regulations, Mkhize said: "We will table recommendations to the [NCCC]. Next week we should be able to get some guidance from the NCCC and the president on the next steps."

Another ministerial advisory committee member, professor Shabir Madhi of Wits University, said Covid-19 is "still on an upward trajectory" in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and possibly the Northern Cape. But in the Western Cape and Gauteng "we have reason to be optimistic ... at least for this wave".

Professor Debbie Bradshaw, chief specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council, said the latest "excess deaths" report she co-authored "is indicating that in addition to the peak having been reached in the Western Cape, it has likely been reached in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape as well".

With the infection rate slowing nationally and the number of active Covid-19 cases in the past three weeks falling 20% below their peak, social scientists and economists are turning their attention to the fallout from the epidemic.

Professor Sarah Mosoetsa, head of the National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences, said there will be long-term aftershocks in the poorest communities. Research by her team in five townships - Soweto, Alexandra, Diepsloot, Khayelitsha and Umlazi - found that 42% of households had no income during lockdown.

Sizwe Pamla of trade union federation Cosatu said the economy has paid a "massive price" for the lockdown. "We are going to have so many people unemployed and they will not be able to service their debts. We may see a run on pension and provident funds because people will be desperate," he said.

Political economist Daniel Silke said SA will emerge from lockdown into an economic wasteland that will take years to regenerate, and economist Dawie Roodt likened the landscape to the Lebanese capital Beirut, part of which was flattened this week by a massive ammonium nitrate explosion.

"On an individual level, many millions of people will be without jobs. We will see a surge in poverty, hunger and hardship. We will see thousands of businesses closing down because they are bankrupt," he said.