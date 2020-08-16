Mkhwebane's 'fatal concession' in court battle against parliament, DA

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes it is highly unlikely she will lose her job, even if she loses her application to interdict parliament from acting against her.



This statement, made in her founding affidavit, was a "fatal concession", said counsel for the speaker of parliament in court this week, pointing out that one requirement of an interdict was to show the applicant would suffer irreparable harm if it was not granted...