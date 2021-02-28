Matric results: When all the odds can’t hold you back
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Siphosethu Limani wept uncontrollably as he remembered the challenges he overcame to achieve his excellent matric results.
The 18-year-old from Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town earned distinctions in the seven subjects he wrote, including maths and physics...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.