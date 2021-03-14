AstraZeneca vaccine: Warnings as jabs sale nears finality

The health department has denied reports that the sale of a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has hit a technical snag, insisting the sale is about to be finalised.

Controversy has surrounded the sale since it was announced last month, after studies showed the vaccine is ineffective against mild and moderate infections of the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in SA.

SA bought the doses from the Serum Institute of India for R75m. They expire on April 30. Despite calls by health experts to keep the AstraZeneca vaccine and roll it out on a voluntary basis to elderly and high-risk people, the government decided to sell it to the AU.

This comes amid concerns that vaccination targets set by the health department for this year will not be met.

Health deputy director-general Anban Pillay said yesterday the sale is going ahead.

"Our negotiations with the Serum Institute of India for the sale to the AU have been concluded," he said. "We are in the final stages of the sale."