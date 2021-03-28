Salim Abdool Karim: SA’s Covid-19 tzar proud of the job done

Just days after his appointment to head SA’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee (MAC) last year, acclaimed epidemiologist and scientist professor Salim Abdool Karim was asked by health minister Zweli Mkhize to explain the epidemic to a parliamentary portfolio committee.

Mkhize’s request would set in motion the birth of “the slides” as Abdool Karim went about educating the nation about the virus. “I don’t know if they could see my slides because it was during those early days with Zoom, but the minister thought it was a very good presentation and everyone had benefited from it. He asked me if I could do the presentation again the next day for the NatJoints [National Joint Operations and Intelligence Structure on Covid-19] and I said sure,” Abdool Karim said this week.