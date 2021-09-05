New Covid-19 variant shows 'concerning mutations'

The original SARS-CoV-2 virus, first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, was first detected in SA in March 2020.

According to professor Tulio de Oliveira, early genomic surveillance showed "hundreds, maybe thousands, of introductions into SA" happened around the same time. Of those, "80% came from Europe, which made sense since 80% of air traffic to Africa goes through Europe".

Imported cases quickly turned to local transmissions, and though three different lineages were identified in the first wave, none dominated.

All that changed in late 2020. In October, a new variant was detected in the Eastern Cape. It was quickly analysed as its presence grew, and was eventually named the Beta variant and was said to have originated in SA.