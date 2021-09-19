Covid-19: Booster shots nice to have, but not SA priority

Booster shots may offer over-60s an almost 20-fold increase in protection against severe Covid-19, research on fully vaccinated people in Israel shows.

But scientists noted in the journal Nature that the findings "do not indicate a 'strong need' for boosters" given the study's limitations.

In SA, ramping up the number of people getting their first shot is a priority and booster shots are not, say top clinicians.

Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University, said: "Any benefits from boosting immunity to the current viral strains would mostly be to prevent the milder forms of the disease, since all the vaccines are already good at preventing severe disease.