Anxious teens might need emotional support in facing the jab, says expert

An additional 6-million people will be eligible for Covid vaccinations this week after the government announced that children aged between 12 and 17 will be able to get the jab from Wednesday.

Educational psychologist Nicola Buhr said many teenagers in this age group would “naturally” experience some anxiety. Parents should be sensitive to this, especially in the case of children with anxiety disorders or fear of needles.

“Prepare them for having a vaccine a day or two in advance and explain the process to them and why they are getting the vaccine,” she advised.

“Parents should speak to their primary-care doctor or paediatrician about any concerns or questions that they have. Parents should plan the vaccine around other important events in case their child experiences some side effects. For example, do not get the vaccine the day before an exam.”