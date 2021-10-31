Time and tide signal end for museum ship deployed during war
Former British Navy vessel laid the first undersea cable connecting SA to Europe
31 October 2021 - 00:00
A former British navy ship that once outsmarted German submarines has turned into a 1,500t headache for the South African Navy.
The 77m Cable Restorer, which sailed into Cape Town 53 years ago, is wallowing in Simon’s Town Naval Base, where it is being cut to pieces by its owner, the town's former mayor...
