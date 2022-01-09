Stellenbosch researchers may have figured out what causes long Covid

Prof calls for investment in research and clinical trials to better understand condition that has affected 100-million globally

A Stellenbosch University professor and her team may have cracked the mystery of what causes long Covid, which has hit up to 100-million people globally.



A study by professor Resia Pretorius, the head of physiological sciences, found that an overload of inflammatory molecules trapped inside microscopic blood clots could cause of some of long Covid’s symptoms...