Edenvale Hospital protests: 'I’m ashamed to go home and tell my family I lost my job'

27 February 2022 - 00:00

Mpfariseni Thinavhuyo, 41, a former security guard at Edenvale Hospital in Modderfontein, sleeps outside the building on cardboard under a tarpaulin tent. 

He’s ashamed to go home to Limpopo and tell his family he has lost his job, so he and about 70 others have been camping outside the hospital since February 1...

