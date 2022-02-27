Sunday Morning Assessment

Mkhwebane's intended rescission application exploits the damage done by Zuma case

When the Constitutional Court does not deal quickly and decisively with rescission applications, litigants may take chances

When the Constitutional Court dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s application to rescind, or reverse, its order that he be imprisoned for contempt, Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe said if the court did not tread carefully in its judgment it “might soon find itself inundated with similarly unmeritorious applications”.



“I fear that significant damage has already been done,” Khampepe said...