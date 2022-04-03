Lockdown added extra screech to Cape Town beach as gull numbers soared
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Muizenberg beach in Cape Town was the scene of protests and arrests over the two years of pandemic lockdowns, but new research has revealed it also witnessed a remarkable natural phenomenon...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.