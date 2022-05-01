Watchdog raises red flag as SA tycoons take lead in huge Namibian energy tender
Heavyweight investors say the green hydrogen project at Luderitz is an economic game-changer
01 May 2022 - 00:00
A Namibian watchdog has questioned how two heavyweight South African businessmen have emerged as front-runners in Namibia’s biggest tender — a R148bn green hydrogen project touted as an economic game-changer...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.